GREAT DAY DA: The Big Give

Nonprofits are in need right now after getting hit hard by the pandemic. Many nonprofits haven't been able to hold their annual fundraisers this year so they've missed out on funding that keeps them up and running year-round.
March 26th is usually the day The Big Give holds their event but they had to postpone everything this year because of Covid-19. Thankfully, we can participate and give virtually starting tonight (September 10th) from Midnight-11:59 P.M. on Friday.
For more information visit TheBigGiveSA.org