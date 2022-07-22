With a rotten tomatoes score of 81% and numerous four and five star reviews, Justin Calderon gives you his take on one of the most intriguing movies of the Summer. You can watch this movie at your local theatre. For more information, visit https://www.fandango.com/nope-2022-227045/movie-overview.
GDSA's Screen Time: 'Nope' Movie Review | Great Day SA
Visionary Jordan Peele came out with yet another classic film, titled 'Nope'. With stellar acting and an interesting plot, find out what we thought about the movie.