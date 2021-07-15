Gabriel Iglesias cancels the remainder of San Antonio shows after catching coronavirus

“I started showing some symptoms and fortunately it was debilitating. I’m still able to talk, I just have some body aches and chills,” Iglesias said.

SAN ANTONIO — Today the comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias announced he’s canceling the rest of his shows after testing positive for the Coronavirus despite being vaccinated.

It wasn’t the announcement the 45-year-old comedian wanted to make on his birthday

“I started showing some symptoms and fortunately it was debilitating. I’m still able to talk, I just have some body aches and chills,” Iglesias said.

The star says he must cancel the shows scheduled at the Tobin Center to focus on getting healthy.

“I’m going to have to isolate now,” Iglesias said.

UT Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Leverence says even though it’s not likely for someone who’s been vaccinated to get the virus, it’s not impossible.

“Nobody’s safe from getting sick from this. It looks as if we’re at the beginning of a swelling, a small surge of Covid here in San Antonio. Not surprising we’ve been expecting this. As we enter this swelling, I would even recommend people who have been vaccinated if they’re in a crowded area I would wear a mask,” Dr. Leverence said.

Dr. Leverence says being vaccinated won’t prevent you getting the coronavirus, but it can significantly reduce your symptoms if you do.

“It could save your life even if your healthy now. Healthy people are getting sick,” Dr. Leverence said.

“My health is okay. I’ve been vaccinated and I give credit to that for getting me through as quickly as it did,” Iglesias said.