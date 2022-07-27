Former UTSA star gears up for his rookie season in Seattle | Great Day SA

Tariq Woolen, born and raised in the Lone Star State, has risen from three-star recruit as a Wide Receiver to NFL Defensive Back. In this exclusive sit-down, you get to hear his side of the story as he prepares to leave his mark in the NFL. To follow Tariq, go to https://www.instagram.com/tariqwoolen/?hl=en.
