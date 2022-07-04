Fiesta mural holds a deeper purpose along with adding vibrant color to the city | Great Day SA

SAN ANTONIO — Local artwork holds a special place in the hearts of many around SA, and the inspiration behind one of the newest murals in our city has a special layer of sentiment you can't see with just your eyes. GDSA Photojournalist, Derick Moreno, caught up with three local artists who shared how their fiesta art has a deeper purpose than just adding color to our city.
