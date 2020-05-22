Podcast dives into life and death of Tejano Legend

A new podcast is taking a deep dive into the murder of a Tejano legend. "Selena: A Star Dies in Texas" by Vault Studios, is a six-part series that delves into the life of untimely murder of Selena by analyzing the tapes, footage, and 9-1-1 calls that people all over the world have only heard of.

Photojournalist Justin Calderon spoke with one of the creators, as well as a familiar KENS 5 face to give you a sneak peek into what the series has to offer.