Making you feel like home and delivering fantastic southern dishes is what Bobbie's Cafe is all about. To celebrate their 50th anniversary, the restaurant welcomes all of you to sit down and take a bite of one of their dynamic menu options. For more information, visit https://www.bobbiescafe.com/.
A San Antonio staple celebrates 50 years in the Alamo City | Great Day SA
Bobbie's Cafe has a little bit of everything, from Enchiladas to Chicken Fried Steak. Their 50 years of dominance here in the 2-1-0 speaks to their quality cuisine.