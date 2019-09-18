SAN ANTONIO — The reality TV show COPS began filming in San Antonio Tuesday with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office
The show's 32nd season will show the COPS crews riding along with SWAT deputies, the traffic safety unit and the patrol division.
The Bexar County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook to share a photo of Deputy Jones getting mic'd up at the east patrol substation before starting his shift.
"Let's see what today brings us," the post says.
