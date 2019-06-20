A Christian group mad as heck over a TV series about angels and demons gathered thousands of signatures to have the show canceled.

The problem is they petitioned the wrong channel.

USA Today reports a group called Return to Order gathered 20,000 signatures asking Netflix to cancel "Good Omens," a series about an angel and demon who work together to stop the end of the world.

The show airs on Amazon Prime.

The petition claimed that the show "mocks God's wisdom" by presenting "devils and Satanists as normal and even good." Among their complaints: The angel and demon are friends, the show features "satanic nuns" and God is voiced by a woman.

Neil Gaiman, who wrote the book the show is based on with Terry Pratchett, was amused by the mistake.

"I love that they are going to write to Netflix to try and get #GoodOmens cancelled. Says it all really," he wrote.

The petition has been taken down from the group's website.

