Caricature artist is spreading positivity at the Heart O' Texas

"It's the most it's the only job I didn't hate.” | Caricature artist shares thoughts on his first time at the Heart O' Texas Fair and Rodeo.

WACO, Texas — The Heart O' Texas has so many sights and sounds. From carnival rides and games to the rodeo and live music. However, there's one thing at the fair that keeps a lot of people speechless...or laughing, caricature drawings.

Jason Kolano is one of the caricature artist at the fair this year. He says drawing has been a passion of his since he was a kid.

"I always drew when I was really little. When I was bored or something she [mom] would say just draw," Kolano said while drawing Texas Today anchor Micah Wilson.

However, as an adult, his childhood pastime has become how he makes a living.

"It's the only job I didn't hate because I love art," said Kolano.

Not only does he not hate his job, he loves it.

"I think they're hilarious," Kolano explained when talking about caricature art. People are asking for funny drawings and they're liking it."

People enjoy his cacature so much, he's traveled across the nation and world to draw them. However, his first time in Central Texas was at the 2023 Heart O' Texas Fair.

"No, I've never been here before it's great," shouted Kolano. He says the best part of the job is not doing the art itself, it's the people.

"I love our interaction with the people like this, I like meet all the people," Kolano said.