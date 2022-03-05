Legendary Texas cowboy who appeared on 'Yellowstone' dies at 94

The Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame horse trainer died just months after his appearance on 'Yellowstone.'

Example video title will go here for this video

TEXAS, USA — Legendary Texas cowboy Buster Welch has died at 94.

An icon in the horse cutting world, the horse trainer recently appeared in Season 4 of the hit Paramount drama "Yellowstone."

"We're saddened to hear of the passing of Buster Welch," Paramount posted on the "Yellowstone" social media accounts. "You might recognize him from 'Yellowstone' Season 4, but the horse trainer and cutting expert was a legend long before that. May he rest in peace."

In his career, Welch worked Proctor Ranch, 6666 Ranch, Long X Ranch and the Pitchfork Ranch, winning numerous championships and honors.

On "Yellowstone," Welch was one of two men who spoke to Jimmy at the 6666 Ranch in Texas.

"There are three Gods in Texas: the Almighty himself, Buster Welch and George Strait. You just met one of them," said a ranch hand on the television drama.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: National Western Stock Show

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.