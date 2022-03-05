Legendary Texas cowboy who appeared on 'Yellowstone' dies at 94

TEXAS, USA — Legendary Texas cowboy Buster Welch has died at 94.
An icon in the horse cutting world, the horse trainer recently appeared in Season 4 of the hit Paramount drama "Yellowstone."
"We're saddened to hear of the passing of Buster Welch," Paramount posted on the "Yellowstone" social media accounts. "You might recognize him from 'Yellowstone' Season 4, but the horse trainer and cutting expert was a legend long before that. May he rest in peace."
Welch was inducted into the American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame in 2004. He was also a member of the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame and National Cutting Horse Association Hall of Fame.
In his career, Welch worked Proctor Ranch, 6666 Ranch, Long X Ranch and the Pitchfork Ranch, winning numerous championships and honors.
On "Yellowstone," Welch was one of two men who spoke to Jimmy at the 6666 Ranch in Texas.
"There are three Gods in Texas: the Almighty himself, Buster Welch and George Strait. You just met one of them," said a ranch hand on the television drama.
RELATED: Taylor Sheridan takes break from writing season 5 of 'Yellowstone' to kick off new '1883' exhibit in Fort Worth museum
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: National Western Stock Show
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.