Audrey Castoreno to anchor KENS 5 newscasts at noon and 4 p.m.

The six-year KENS 5 veteran is moving from her early morning anchor role to the afternoons.

SAN ANTONIO — KENS 5 announced today that morning anchor Audrey Castoreno will move to the station’s noon and 4 p.m. newscasts beginning Monday, November 22. Castoreno, who has been with the CBS affiliate since 2015, will continue to produce her Eyewitness News Originals series “Made in SA.”

“I am excited for the opportunity to continue to grow as a journalist and to spend more time with my family in the evenings,” Castoreno said. "I appreciate all of the support I've been given over the years from our team and viewers, and I will continue to work hard to bring that same energy to our afternoon newscasts."

A native of Texas, Castoreno started her broadcasting career in Victoria. She then headed west to Midland/Odessa, where she was a 4 and 5 p.m. anchor. She was honored by the Texas Associated Press Broadcasters Association in 2013 and 2014 for her reporting.

“Audrey has worked hard to get where she is today,” said Jack Acosta, KENS 5 news director. “Her Texas roots, years of experience and ability to connect with viewers make her the perfect choice to anchor our afternoon newscasts.”