Tens of thousands of Swifties descend on NRG for night one of Taylor Swift's concerts

HOUSTON — Boots and bangs. Sequins and selfies.

Tens of thousands of fans poured into NRG Stadium Friday night to see the performer.

“We’re sisters and we’ve grown up listening to her and we’ve never seen her live, and it’s the event of the year, right?” said Maggie Boynton.

The Boynton sisters had to see her tonight.

“There’s such nostalgia, there’s such history, right?” Boynton said. “She speaks to so many people here and she’s become a staple of not just a generation, but kind of a genre of music.”

They weren’t the only ones who decided to make the concert a family affair.

“We love Taylor, apparently,” said a father with his family heading into the concert. The dad was sporting a t-shirt that read, “Dads love Taylor Swift too.”

Apparently, you don’t have to be related by blood to be a member of this family-like following.

Lots of fans spent the hours before the concert started trading friendship bracelets among their brand-new besties.

With ticket prices that cost an average of $1,000 each, a lot of Swifties had to get a little bit of help to get a seat.

“It’s just the best Christmas gift ever and we love our moms,” said one Taylor Swift fan.

The moms hope they’ve given their daughters a night they’ll never forget.

“I’ve loved Taylor Swift ever since I was little,” said Caroline Grice. “And she’s just helped me through so much of my life. And I just love her so much.”

The singer will perform a total of three concerts during the Houston stop of her tour.

