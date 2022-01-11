Fans, hip-hop community reacts to death of Migos' TakeOff

Takeoff was the youngest member of Migos, the rap trio from suburban Atlanta that also featured his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — The rapper Takeoff, best known for his work with the Grammy-nominated trio Migos, is dead after a shooting early Tuesday outside a bowling alley in downtown Houston, a representative confirmed. He was 28.

Kirsnick Khari Ball, known as Takeoff, was part of Migos along with his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset. A representative for Migos, who was not authorized to speak publicly, confirmed his death to The Associated Press.

Isaiah Lopez, 24, said he rushed down from his home in Humble after hearing Takeoff had been killed.

“He was one of our favorites, mine and my brother’s. It’s all we would listen to,” Lopez said as he carried a dozen roses he hoped to place near the site of the shooting. “As soon as my brother called me and said, ‘Takeoff is gone,’ I had to come over here and pay my respects.”

Thomas Moreno, 30, who lives about five minutes away from the site of the shooting, said he had met TakeOff at an event at a Houston bar and restaurant in June and said he was “a real nice guy.”

“I feel it’s just another good person gone too soon,” Moreno said. “This happens every day but it hurts, even more, when it’s somebody so talented and so young.”

JUST NOW: At least two people have dropped off flowers, here outside 810 Billiards & Bowling Alley to start a Memorial for Migos rapper TakeOff. A rep with the group confirmed with AP he was shot & killed outside the bar, this morning. Live report coming up on ⁦⁦@KHOU⁩ pic.twitter.com/RuVHxI3HKP — Ugochi Iloka KHOU (@UgochiKHOU) November 1, 2022

Some flowers left at GreenStreet entertainment complex downtown where Atlanta based rapper #TakeOff was fatally shot outside a bowling alley during private event on third level. Team coverage on @KHOU. Get caught up: https://t.co/Rl2YvWIasr #khou11 pic.twitter.com/TB2SclGe9s — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) November 1, 2022

Takeoff was the youngest member of Migos, the rap trio from suburban Atlanta. They first broke through with the massive hit “Versace” in 2013. The song was remixed by Drake heightening its popularity.

The group had four Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, though Takeoff was not on their multi-week No. 1 “Bad and Boujee,” featuring Lil Uzi Vert. They put out a trilogy of albums called “Culture,” “Culture II” and “Culture III,” with the first two albums hitting No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart. They also earned an ASCAP Vanguard Award in 2018, for their streaming success with multiplatinum songs like “Motorsport (featuring Cardi B and Nicki Minaj),” “Stir Fry,” and “Walk It Talk It.”

The trio also played a fictional version of themselves on an episode of the hit TV show “Atlanta,” but the group wasn’t together.

Offset, who is married to Cardi B, released a solo album in 2019, while Takeoff and Quavo released a joint album “Only Built for Infinity Links” last month.

Here is some of the social media reaction to news of the TakeOff's death:

“He was the person that you woulda thought this would never happen to.”



Just spoke with J Mac at @979TheBox. He shared his reaction to Takeoff’s death, memories of the rapper, Takeoff’s love for Houston & the impact he had on listeners calling in this morning. @KHOU https://t.co/YxXreZbAe8 pic.twitter.com/VQphEMse3k — Adam Bennett (@AdamBennettKHOU) November 1, 2022

I was in college when Biggie and ‘Pac were killed and thought there was no way we’d ever experience anything remotely close to that again. Now it’s happening so frequently that you barely have time to recover before someone else killed. RIP Takeoff. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 1, 2022

Damn takeoff 💔💔💔 — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) November 1, 2022

Sending our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Takeoff 🙏🏾 — Def Jam Recordings (@defjam) November 1, 2022

Condolences to Takeoff's Family. This is beyond sad to be killed in a senseless situation with so much success. — DJ Premier (@REALDJPREMIER) November 1, 2022

We send our condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of artist Kirshnik Khari Ball, also known as Takeoff from the successful rap group, Migos. pic.twitter.com/vgq1L322U9 — NAACP (@NAACP) November 1, 2022

Really sad day for music and for Gwinnett. Takeoff is a legend everywhere, but in G-Co he is absolutely loved. The kindest, most humble, most caring man with the best sense of humor. All my thoughts and prayers to those closest to him who are dealing with unimaginable loss. RIP. — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) November 1, 2022

Rip Takeoff… this shit has to STOP… sending love to friends and family 🕊🙏🏾 — Ja Rule (@jarule) November 1, 2022