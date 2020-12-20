'Take some incredible photos' at the Wonder Chamber pop-up museum

The spaces have iPads built into the walls which change the color schemes around you, so you can get creative.

SAN ANTONIO — If you’re looking to explore colorful spaces made by a local artist, you might want to add the Wonder Chamber to your list.

It's a pop-up musuem with spaces to "get creative, take some incredible photos, and interact with immersive art," owner Robbie Sanchez says.

He designed each of the twelve spaces inside. It's located on 8800 Broadway, Suite #116.

The Wonder Chamber is in its third season. The first one lasted six months and the second lasted one year. But now, you can check out "Season 3" since it opened in October.

The spaces have iPads built into the walls which change the color schemes around you, so you can get creative.

"If you want to come in and match your certain outfit that you’re wearing, you can just hit that color and get an amazing picture," said Sanchez.

And because we’re in the holiday season, there’s some holiday decorations around the museum too.

"For those people who do want holiday photos, they can come out and enjoy some of those rooms," said Sanchez.

Because of COVID-19, they are taking precautions. It’s limited capacity, so grab your ticket on their website. And you can expect to see hand sanitizer throughout the museum. Sanchez also told KENS 5, "You have to wear a mask at all times when you come in. You can take it off when you take a picture or a video, but you do have to put it on when you move into a different room."

Taking safety precautions, and the way Sanchez has kept the Wonder Chamber going on social media, visitors have loved it, according to its 22,000 and counting followers. And even though it’s called a pop up, Sanchez told us, it’s here to stay.

"This is just a place to escape reality, have some fun and put a smile on. And you walk away feeling uplifted and encouraged," said Sanchez.

Sanchez also told KENS 5, if you buy a ticket between now and Dec. 24, you enter to win an iPad!

For more information about the Wonder Chamber and how to grab tickets, visit their website here.