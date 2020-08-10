Taylor Swift backs Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in first public presidential endorsement

Swift shared her cover for V Magazine's "The Thought Leaders Issue," in which she spoke about her endorsement.

Taylor Swift announced she will be voting for Democratic nominee Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris - her first-ever public presidential endorsement.

On Wednesday, Swift shared her cover for V Magazine's "The Thought Leaders Issue," in which she spoke about her endorsement.

Swift also shared an image of herself with a plate of "Biden Harris 2020" cookies.

"I spoke to @vmagazine about why I'll be voting for Joe Biden for president," she wrote. "So apt that it's come out on the night of the VP debate. Gonna be watching and supporting @KamalaHarris by yelling at the tv a lot. And I also have custom cookies."

I spoke to @vmagazine about why I’ll be voting for Joe Biden for president. So apt that it’s come out on the night of the VP debate. Gonna be watching and supporting @KamalaHarris by yelling at the tv a lot. And I also have custom cookies 🍪💪😘



📷 @inezandvinoodh pic.twitter.com/DByvIgKocr — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 7, 2020

In the interview, Swift said the United States needs a president who recognizes the needs of women, people of color and the LGBTQIA+ community.

She said that people deserve leaders who take a global health crisis seriously and put lives first.

Swift added that she will "proudly vote" for Biden and Harris.

"Under their leadership, I believe America has a chance to start the healing process it so desperately needs," Swift said.

Biden thanked Swift for her support on Twitter.