Stevie Nicks to perform at Austin's Moody Center in August

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin is the latest city to be added to Stevie Nicks' 2023 tour schedule.

The solo artist and Fleetwood Mac singer will perform at Austin's Moody Center on Aug. 15.

Nicks is on tour now and put 13 new stops on her list on Monday. During the second leg of the tour, Nicks will also perform at Madison Square Garden in New York City and at the Toyota Center in Houston.

The singer was last in Austin for a solo show in March 2017 when she performed at the Frank Erwin Center as part of the “24 Karat Gold Tour.” In February 2019, she appeared at the same venue with Fleedwood Mac.

Nicks was scheduled to headline as part of the 2021 Austin City Limits Music Festival, but pulled out due to COVID-19 concerns.

Recent setlists show Nicks has been performing a mix of solo material and Fleetwood Mac songs, as well as covers.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday morning via livenation.com and MoodyCenterATX.com.