SAN ANTONIO — A Southtown restaurant and bar is hosting a free outdoor movie series.

The Good Kind will feature several films from the cult classic Coen brothers in a three day outdoor movie series. Visitors can enjoy the movie with popcorn and signature craft cocktails. Visitors can also order from The Good Kind's full kitchen menu.

You can catch the movie series Tuesday, August 20 through Thursday, August 22. All films start at sunset around 8 p.m.

Movie Schedule

- August 20 - Raising Arizona

- August 21 - The Big Lebowski

- August 22 - Fargo

Find more information on their Facebook page.