Shock rock icon Alice Cooper will perform at Tobin Center

Known for his on-stage theatrics, Cooper and his bandmates have been shocking audiences for more than 50 years.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Legendary shock-rocker Alice Cooper will make a stop in the Alamo City as part of his "Too Close for Comfort" tour.

A pioneer of grandly theatrical hard rock, Cooper and his band will perform at the H-E-B Performance Hall at the Tobin Center at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 22.

Tickets are available online at www.tobincenter.org and www.Ticketmaster.com and are on sale now.

Fans can expect to see the dark and horror-themed theatrics that Cooper is best known for, as well hits "School's Out" and "No More Mr. Nice Guy." Cooper first made a splash in the mid-1970s but has been rocking ever since.

He had a renaissance in the 1980s, scoring with the hits "Poison" and "Feed My Frankenstein," and appearing in the film "Wayne's World 2."

With a raspy voice and a stage show that features numerous props and stage illusions, including pyrotechnics, guillotines, electric chairs, fake blood, reptiles, baby dolls and dueling swords, Cooper is considered by many music journalists and peers to be "The Godfather of Shock Rock."

For more information, please visit either www.tobincenter.org or www.AliceCooper.com.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.