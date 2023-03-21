Trailer released for Shea Serrano's semi-autobiographical new show, 'Primo'

The entirety of the show's first season will be available to stream for free on May 19.

SAN ANTONIO — He's garnered national attention as a blogger, podcaster and bestselling author, so perhaps it was only a matter of time before Shea Serrano started exploring the world of scripted TV.

The upcoming show "Primo" sees the pop culture multihyphenate (and relentless Alamo City hype man) paying homage to his native San Antonio, specifically the south-side neighborhoods he grew up in. Dropping May 19 on Freevee, a free-to-stream service operating under the Amazon umbrella, "Primo" bills itself as a comedy "inspired by Serrano's life growing up in San Antonio."

It centers on 16-year-old Rafa (Ignacio Diaz-Silverio), a high schooler being raised by his mother and five uncles while navigating young adulthood.

Serrano serves as executive producer on the show and sees him teaming up with Michael Schur, the TV veteran behind "The Good Place" and "Parks and Recreation." Taking to Twitter to share the full-length trailer on Tuesday, the always-passionate Serrano was characteristically quick to praise his collaborators.

— Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) March 21, 2023

IT’S REALLY REAL 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😭😭😭😭



the official trailer for PRIMO is here 😭😭😭😭



all eight episodes will be available on amazon on may 19 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭



i can’t wait 😭😭😭😭😭😭🙌🏼😭



pic.twitter.com/7bOpr7vyAm — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) March 21, 2023

The trailer teases a lighthearted but culturally specific story about a teen in an unorthodox family that's as quick to stir up chaos as it is to look out for one another. Among the show's key plotlines is Rafa deciding on life after high school—whether to enroll in college, join the military or get to work right away.

Meanwhile, there are details San Antonians will recognize like Spurs jerseys hung up on bedroom walls, Tex-Mex home cooking and gorgeously photographed South Texas sunsets.

"Primo" also stars Johnny Rey Diaz, Christinia Vidal, Henri Esteve, Martin Martinez, Jonathan Medina, Carlos Santos, Nigel Siwabessy, Efrain Villa and Stakiah Lynn Washington. All eight episodes will be available to stream on May 19.