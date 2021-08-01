'Selena Forever' exhibit at the McNay Art Museum closes August 1

It was scheduled to be on view through January 10, 2021, but the museum announced the exhibit would be extended until August 1, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO — Selena fans have just a few weeks to check out the photo exhibit in her honor at the McNay Art Museum.

The Selena Forever/Siempre Selena photo series opened in early 2020, just before the coronavirus pandemic took hold in San Antonio. Museums were closed for a while early in the pandemic due to safety, and the museum decided to extend the exhibit.

It was scheduled to be on view through January 10, 2021, but the museum later announced the exhibit would be extended until August 1, 2021.

This exhibition is included in general admission. Admission is always free for children 12 and under, according to the museum. FREE H-E-B Thursday Nights are every Thursday from 4 to 6 PM.

Admirers of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez have danced, shared memories, and shed tears together in 'Selena Forever/Siempre Selena,' an intimate exhibition featuring photographs of the late Tejano Queen by John Dyer.



Also for Selena fans, The Hard Rock Cafe received new Selena memorabilia this month, including a tambourine and the pin-striped suit Selena wore during her performance at the grand opening in 1995. Both are on display at the cafe downtown.