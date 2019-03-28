Selena fan wins $500 in look-alike contest

SAN ANTONIO — Maxine Hinojosa walked out of the Industry Nightclub last Friday $500 richer after winning the club's Selena look-alike contest.

The Abilene native was sporting a bedazzled red and black bustier with matching pants when she claimed the grand prize.

Hinojosa credits her friends and family for their support, telling Kens 5 that she "didn't think I could win but they helped me believe I could and I did."

Maxine said that she's been a fan of the 'Queen of Cumbia' since she was a little girl.

"Between my mom always playing her music in the car and my little brother always playing the movie, I was always kind of surrounded by her."

While the costume, dark hair, and bright red lipstick certainly helped, it's clear that employing two of Selena's most notable characteristics-- a radiant smile and confidence, helped Maxine secure the big win.