SAN ANTONIO — Baby Shark times two doo, doo, doo, doo!

Baby Shark Live! has added a second performance at the Majestic Theatre this fall.

The additional show was due to the high demand to see Baby Shark join up with his friend Pinkfong "to take an adventure into the sea."

While attendees can certainly expect to hear the viral song during the show, other classic songs such as Five Little Monkeys, Wheels on the Bus and Jungle Boogie will be performed.

Tickets for the second show on October 16, 2019 at 2 p.m. are on sale now.

