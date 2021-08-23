Santikos to take over former Alamo Drafthouse location in west San Antonio

Santikos will be taking over the former Alamo Drafthouse Westlakes location on the city's west side.

According to a spokesperson from the company, the theater chain will open up a location at the Drafthouse's Westlakes location, which closed during the coronavirus pandemic and did not reopen.

Alamo Drafthouse closed several theaters, including the Westlakes location, after filing for bankruptcy after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March as part of an asset purchase agreement. Just three months later in June, the Austin-based company announced they were out of bankruptcy and opening five locations outside of Texas.

Alamo Drafthouse's two remaining San Antonio-area locations have reopened, as of June.