x
Skip Navigation

San Antonio's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | San Antonio, Texas | KENS5.com

entertainment

Santikos Entertainment Cibolo offering $1 movies

They're also offering discount drinks, popcorn and margaritas.

CIBOLO, Texas — If you're looking to see a movie but don't want to spend too much money for the big screen, this story is for you.

In celebration of Santikos Entertainment in Cibolo turning one year old, all tickets sold on Tuesday and Wednesday will be $1.

The theatre is also offering:

  • Free tickets for all Veterans through May 31
  • All loyalty members receive two free tickets per week through the end of June.
  • $5 bowling at Santikos Cibolo and Casa Blanca
  • $5 Large Drinks, $5 Large Popcorns, $5 Margaritas

RELATED: ‘The Lovebirds’ Review: Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae power derivative rom-com from the director of ‘The Big Sick’

RELATED: H-E-B throws Lone Star Studded virtual grad party

RELATED: Texas daycare facilities can reopen, bars can open at limited capacity Friday, says Gov. Greg Abbott