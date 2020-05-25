Santikos Entertainment Cibolo offering $1 movies

CIBOLO, Texas — If you're looking to see a movie but don't want to spend too much money for the big screen, this story is for you.
In celebration of Santikos Entertainment in Cibolo turning one year old, all tickets sold on Tuesday and Wednesday will be $1.
The theatre is also offering:
- Free tickets for all Veterans through May 31
- All loyalty members receive two free tickets per week through the end of June.
- $5 bowling at Santikos Cibolo and Casa Blanca
- $5 Large Drinks, $5 Large Popcorns, $5 Margaritas
RELATED: ‘The Lovebirds’ Review: Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae power derivative rom-com from the director of ‘The Big Sick’