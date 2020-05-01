SAN MARCOS, Texas — For the first time in 2020, the San Marcos Arts Commission is looking for artists to digitally design a wrap for three electrical boxes along Old Ranch Road 12.

Artists would be paid $400 per box that they design if the selection committee chooses that artist's design. Trey Hatt, the San Marcos art coordinator, calls this project a "mini mural."

"Not a lot of cities have their traffic control boxes decorated like this, so it lets us stand out from other cities in the area," Hatt said.

For the San Marcos Art League (SMAL), it's a chance for artists to bring their work to the public without the barrier of putting it in a gallery.

"So many people don't have accessibility to art – art is behind a door somewhere that they don't feel like they can go through – and so when you put art on the side of the road, you're truly bringing art to the people," Kathryn Welch, the president of SMAL, said.

Welch said these mini murals continue to add culture to the city.

"When [the boxes are] wrapped, all of a sudden you notice them. They just don't fade away as a utilitarian object. They become art," Welch said. "We see these as we drive by and it gives us something to talk about and laugh about and wonder about."

According to Hatt, the project brings more than just art and culture to the city.

"Firstly, it's of course artistic beautification of our community; it just looks good," Hatt said. "Second, it's also a graffiti deterrent program."

Hatt could not confirm graffiti presented a problem before the city started the program a few years ago. The city has 15 electrical boxes within its control. Six have already been painted. Hatt said in addition to the three that artists can apply to decorate, the Arts Commission will put out a Call for Artists on two more boxes later in 2020.

If artists want to submit designs, they can do so by sending in an application to the San Marcos Arts Commission.

