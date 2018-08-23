SAN ANTONIO - KJ97 is set to debut The Bobby Bones Show in San Antonio. Beginning Tuesday, the award-winning country radio show will broadcast weekdays from 5-9 a.m.

The Bobby Bones Show is nationally syndicated by Premiere Networks on more than 100 radio stations, in addition to airing on iHeartRadio, iHeartMedia’s free all-in-one digital music, podcasting and live streaming radio service.

A statement from iHeartMedia reads, in part:

"Each morning, Bobby Bones and his co-hosts Amy, Lunchbox and Eddie welcome the biggest names in country music and entertain listeners with their unique mix of pop-culture news and information, crazy stunts and hilarious conversations. The Bobby Bones Show recently garnered its third Academy of Country Music award for National On-Air Personality of the Year, following a 2017 Country Music Association award for National Broadcast Personality of the Year, and earned Bones the title of youngest-ever inductee into the prestigious National Radio Hall of Fame that same year. He has also been dubbed 'the most powerful man in country music' by Forbes."

Concurrently, iHeartMedia said The Randy, Jamie, and JoJo Show will follow The Bobby Bones Show weekday mornings at 9 a.m. Jamie Martin will reportedly expand her footprint on KJ97 and continue on air from 12-3 p.m. In addition, program director ‘Kyle Anthony’ Due will continue in afternoons from 3-7 p.m. followed by longtime KJ97 personality Bree Wagner at night.

iHeartMedia also said Bree will expand her duties with the San Antonio cluster as director of music integration and activation. In this new role, Bree will coordinate partnerships with the country music community to bring San Antonio one-of-a-kind, local events and experiences for KJ97’s audience.

“This is an exciting time for San Antonio and for our KJ97 team” said Matt Martin, president of iHeartMedia in San Antonio and Austin. “We put Bobby on in evenings a few months ago. Ratings immediately spiked, and San Antonio is in the top 10 nationwide listening to The Bobby Bones Show Podcast. Starting Tuesday, San Antonians can wake up to The Bobby Bones Show and continue their day with Randy, Jamie and Jojo.”

