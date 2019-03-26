SAN ANTONIO — The Alamo City will have its inaugural Donut Fest at the Tobin Center in May.

San Antonio Donut Fest will wreck your calorie counter at the Will Naylor Smith River Walk Plaza on May 11 from 10 am to 2 pm.

Local pastry shops like Duck Donuts, The Art of Donut, Dapper Doughnut, and Snowflake Donuts will satisfy your sweet tooth at the tasting festival.

Mimosas, coffee and live music will also fill the plaza at the San Antonio Donut Fest.

Tickets are $15 and are now on sale.

For more information, click here or follow @sadonutfest on Instagram.