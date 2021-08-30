San Antonio Zoo names new exhibits, expected to be completed this fall

The zoo also said they were excited to release renderings of a new realm called NEOTROPICA which was said to be scheduled to be completed Fall 2021.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Zoo released the name of their new jaguar catwalk on Monday in a Facebook post.

The zoo said the name will be... *drum roll please*... Pantera Walk!

We’re excited to announce the name of our new unique jaguar catwalk as…Pantera Walk! We’re also excited to release... Posted by San Antonio Zoo on Monday, August 30, 2021

The zoo also said they were excited to release renderings of a new realm called NEOTROPICA which was said to be scheduled to be completed Fall 2021 along with the Pantera Walk.

NEOTROPICA will focus on regions of the Americas and include enhancements that stretch from Outpost Amazonia through the new jaguar habitat and other regional habitats, the post said.

The zoo said NEOTROPICA will create the feel of a remote fishing village with motifs characteristic of the Americas and nods to pre-Hispanic cultures.

In April, the zoo announced the creation of the then named, Jaguar Sky Walk. Staff at the zoo said it would be the first of its kind in an American zoo.