San Antonio Zoo offering 50% off tickets to educators for World Teachers Day

The deal goes through Sunday.

SAN ANTONIO — In honor of World Teachers Day on Wednesday, the San Antonio Zoo is giving local educators the chance to visit its animals for a reduced price for the rest of the week.

According to a news release, the zoo said its parking garage will also light up blue in honor of Texas teachers. Those looking to visit the zoo between Wednesday and Sunday will be able to get 50% off their tickets, giving teachers' families a chance to enjoy the annual Zoo Boo! event as well.

San Antonio Zoo is proud to support Texas Teachers for World Teachers Day! From October 5 - 9, Texas Teachers can save... Posted by San Antonio Zoo on Tuesday, October 4, 2022



An adult ticket to the zoo typically starts at $23.50.

---

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.