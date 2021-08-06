San Antonio Zoo adds 'Dragon Chronicles' theme days to Dragon Forest

San Antonio Zoo is adding themed days to Dragon Forest beginning this Saturday.

If you're interested in a bewitched and enchanting time filled with movies, "tails" and stories that feature dragons, then the San Antonio Zoo is filled with your kind of magic!

The Dragon Forest becomes more magical during Dragon Chronicles, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on select Saturdays. Guests can discover their house, enter those dungeons, and celebrate Halloween in a mystical forest while enjoying live animal entertainment, live music, performances, and more. Guests are also encouraged to come dressed in family-friendly costumes or cosplay attire that fits the theme.

Aug. 7: Storybook

In a Dragon Forest not too far away lives a king, queen, and their dragon friends. The forest fills with wonderful entertainers like acrobats, jugglers, and falconers who all have a performance fit for a royal court. Guests will listen to the sound of the harp and watch the fairies dance to its soft tune. Storybooks come alive, and guests can even create their own narrative.

Aug. 21: House of Dragons

Adventure seekers can hear dragons roar while aerialists perform high in the sky and falcons fly by. Guests can dance to medieval music and meet the "local rulers." Dragons aren't the only things that play with fire, as an extraordinary performer also has that power, which will amaze onlookers. Adventure awaits for those who seek the Dragon Forest front gates.

Sept. 4: Dungeons & Dragons

Choose a destiny with just a roll of the dice. As guests walk through the fantasy realm at Dragon Forest, they will meet elves, knights, and even trolls as they gather to create their own characters. Guests can also see animal demonstrations that any druid would love! Family-friendly costumes are encouraged, and guests can enter a costume contest for a chance to win fun prizes.

Sept. 18: Wizarding School of Dragon Alley

Dragon Forest is calling all wizards! Guests can get sorted into a "house" and learn how to cast a spell using their very own wand for the master wizard himself, Merlin. Put wizarding universe knowledge to the test with a trivia game hosted by a wizard scholar. Guests can dress in family-friendly attire and join a costume contest for a chance to win great prizes meant for a true wizard. Butter Beer will be served for one spell of a good time!

Oct. 2: Cartoon-Con

For lovers of all things anime, guests can meet some of their favorite characters at Dragon Forest. Visitors can see anime come to life with a martial arts performance and be on the lookout for Sailor Moon, who gives a performance that is truly out of this world. Family-friendly cosplay is welcome for all, and a costume contest will showcase the best of the best. It will be one anime-zing time!

Oct. 16: Dragon Treasures

During Dragon Treasures, guests get their sea legs during this pirate-themed event. Buccaneers will see pirates sail by and watch as they spot mermaids during their voyage and can dance along to live music with their fellow shipmates. During family-friendly costume contests, lucky guests can earn some fun loot while enjoying great food like turkey legs, kettle corn, and Bavarian nuts.

Oct. 30: Ghouls & Goblins

Just before Halloween, things get spooky in Dragon Forest. Guests can listen to Halloween hits from the spookiest band around, The Groovin' Ghouls, while dancing along with zombies and vampires. Signature drinks like Butter Beer and Dragon’s Blood will quench thirsts while a fire dancer performs a thrilling routine. Guests can dress in their best family-friendly costume and see if they have what it takes to win the costume contest and earn a fun prize. Dragon Forest is the best place to enjoy an early Halloween spectacular.