San Antonio, get ready! | Marc Anthony to kick off tour in SA

Get ready! The top-selling tropical salsa artist of all time is set to take stage at the AT&T Center on August 27.

SAN ANTONIO — Marc Anthony is headed to the Alamo City to kick off his 2021 tour. The big news was announced Monday morning.

San Antonio is the first stop of 23 cities where Anthony will be performing. Pre-sale tickets will be available on Wednesday, April 28. General tickets will go on sale on Friday, April 30.

The Marc Anthony Tour marks the top-selling tropical salsa artist of all time's return to some of the most prestigious arenas in the country with two additional shows in Canada. Anthony has had more than 30 Billboard chart hits and more than 7.1 billion views on YouTube.

There are two options for buying tickets. You can go to the AT&T Center's website or visit Ticketmaster.com.

If you're a big Marc Anthony fan, check out VIP packages that will be available. There's a limited amount, but VIP ticket holders will get to experience reserved premium seating, a dedicated entrance, a merchandise gift, a commemorative VIP laminate and a parking pass. To learn more about it, visit Marc Anthony's website.

Anthony released OPUS in May of 2019. It's his first new studio album in six years on Magnus Media/Sony Latin Music. It's also his eighth salsa album in the 26 years since Otra Nota (1993) established him.