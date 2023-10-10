Tickets going fast for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concern film in SA

SA-based theater chain Santikos will provide showings at all nine of its local locations this weekend.

SAN ANTONIO — Swifties are headed to the big screen as Taylor Swift's three-hour concert film opens in theaters across the country Friday.

Santikos will provide showings at all nine of its locations across the San Antonio area this weekend, including eight showings at the Palladium and Embassy theaters.

If you want tickets for IMAX, plenty of seats remain available as of Tuesday evening. While Santikos Palladium has only front-row tickets for their Friday 6 p.m. showing, the 9:45 p.m. showing still has tickets up for grabs. This will be San Antonians' best chance to score IMAX tickets on opening night; large-format showings for "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" at AMC Rivercenter are already completely sold out.

AMC theaters is also touting private theater rentals, which can accommodate up to 40 guests, as a viewing option. It's available at the chain's cinemas in San Antonio and Boerne, but it'll cost you $800.

But don't worry; San Antonio's other theaters provide ample opportunity for you to achieve your wildest dreams of an "Eras Tour" concert film dance party.

Alamo Drafthouse's Park North and Stone Oak locations have multiple showings with tickets available. Cinemark San Antonio location also has 14 showings scheduled for Friday.

Souvenirs including a Taylor Swift popcorn carrier and cup will be available at Santikos, Regal and AMC theaters for around $20.

SAY YOU'LL REMEMBER... that #Santikos popcorn and drinks "Hits Different" inside TAYLOR SWIFT: THE ERAS TOUR collectibles. This solo combo is $19.89 and can be purchased on Friday!



But..."Ready For It?" because we have even MORE surprises in store, so keep following us! pic.twitter.com/Yr4AFV4piP — santikos.com (@MySantikos) October 9, 2023

