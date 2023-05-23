Another big name announced for San Antonio's Superhero Comic Con

The annual San Antonio pop culture gathering is scheduled for July 7 to 9.

SAN ANTONIO — A Scarlet Witch, a Targaryen prince and a Captain Marvel were already announced to appear at the 2023 Superhero Comic Con and Car Show, scheduled for early July. Now a Spider-Man will swing his way into San Antonio as well.

Andrew Garfield, a two-time Academy Award nominee best known for playing one big-screen version of the iconic hero, was announced Tuesday as the latest addition to an increasingly impressive roster of pop culture figures South Texas fans will be able to meet at the Freeman exposition halls this summer. Among the other Marvel actors set to appear are Brie Larson ("Captain Marvel"), Elizabeth Olsen ("WandaVision," the "Avengers" films) and Hailee Steinfeld ("Hawkeye").

But the list of celebrities goes deeper than the Marvel Cinematic Universe to include comic book illustrators, writers, musicians and TV actors. Those include Kit Harington, Ming-Na Wen, Clayton Crain and Dike Ruan. Self-proclaimed pop culture aficionado -- and real-life basketball superhero -- Tony Parker is also slated to meet with fans.

Scheduled for July 7 to 9, the Superhero Comic Con is one of the biggest events of kind in the region, expected to draw thousands. It's a chance not just to nab an autograph or photo with attendees' favorite geek-culture characters, but also to spot impressive cosplaying efforts and see what dozens of on-site vendors have to offer.

Topping off the fun is live music every day and appearances by some of the most recognizable vehicles in movie history, including humble Herbie and Speed Racer's sleek Mach Five.

All-access passes for the whole weekend are on sale for $299, with single-day tickets starting at $79 for adults.