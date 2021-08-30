San Antonio man: "I could be 'Sole SURVIVOR' because I'm the ultimate package."

Eric Abraham is a cyber security analyst who said his military experience sets him apart: "I think I could be 'Sole SURVIVOR' because I'm the ultimate package."

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man who made the cut for the 41st season of SURVIVOR is ready to come home a millionaire. Eric Abraham, 51, is a cyber security analyst who says he for sure has what it takes.

Abraham, who is originally from Atlanta, now resides in San Antonio. He's the second oldest cast member chosen for this season, which kicks off with a two-hour premiere on Wednesday, September 22.

He didn't mince words when sharing his goals for winning.

"I think I could be 'Sole SURVIVOR' because I'm the ultimate package," he said. "Physically, they can't beat me. Mentally, I've been prepared through the military. Ruby, my mama, did not send her baby boy out here to be second."

He will face off as one of 18 new castaways vying for $1 million. The thrilling competition begins on the beautiful islands of Fiji with the determined castaways being divided into three tribes of six to face a faster, more intense and more dangerous season than ever before.

You’ve waited long enough. Here’s your first look at the castaways taking on #Survivor Season 41. Get ready for an all-new era and all-new season on September 22 on @CBS🔥 pic.twitter.com/9sk8C2ovGo — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) August 30, 2021

Abraham has some friendly competition coming from another Texan – ex-NFL player Danny McCray, 33, of Frisco, who is also competing. Abraham said he participated in Army ROTC in high school, ran track and was on the drill team – all prior to joining the U.S Air Force.

Abraham is full of confidence about his chances.

"I would describe myself as an exciting, cheerful, happy-go-lucky type of person," he said. "My first strategy is to get to know my teammates... What their assets area, what their liabilities are. Communicate with them. Always motivating them. But at the end of the day, I'm here to cut your throat."

The Emmy Award-winning show has been going strong as TV’s preeminent reality series for 20 years.

For the first time, the show's host, Jeff Probst, will take viewers inside the action by addressing the audience directly throughout the season – even letting fans in on some twists before the players are made aware.

“I cannot remember a time when I’ve been this excited to launch a new season of SURVIVOR,” said Probst, who is the executive producer and host. “SURVIVOR 41 features a really likable group of savvy SURVIVOR players, and they are in for the most intense, most difficult and most dangerous season we’ve ever done. We know we have the most loyal fans of any show on television, and we are pumped to bring them a new, exciting season of SURVIVOR!”

Also, junior fans can test their own SURVIVOR skills by playing the new “Game within the Game.” Each week, they’ll have to spot a hidden rebus puzzle within the episode and then solve it.

The series is also available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app and Paramount+.