It's not the upside-down, it's northwest San Antonio.

A house on Knob Oak went all-in on the "Stranger Things" theme for their Halloween decorations, and the family added matching costumes. Fan-favorite characters, including Will, Eleven, Barb and a couple Demogorgons help visitors to the haunted house feel like they're on the set of the popular Netflix series.

Think you’re a big #StrangerThings fan? This NW #SanAntonio family has spent the last few *months* going all out for a haunted house based on the show today😱 #Halloween pic.twitter.com/LVKcyLjNwM — David Lynch (@RealDavidLynch) October 31, 2018

Check out this San Antonio house with a @Stranger_Things theme! More to come on the @KENS5 Facebook page! #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/SScWPId1iU — Cameron Songer (@CameronSonger) October 31, 2018

They told us they've been working on elements for the costumes since May, and it shows! The haunted house part of their garage is full of little details that refer to both seasons of the show.

Still no word, however, on whether trick-or-treaters at their house will receive candy or waffles.

