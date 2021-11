Take a stroll and shop with your furry friends at this free event.

SAN ANTONIO — Calling all metro-doggos!

The Dog Guide San Antonio is hosting Downtown Dog Market at Legacy Park on Saturday at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will be held on the lawn of Legacy Park near Frost Tower where families can bring their furry friends to mix and mingle.

PAWesome eats and drinks will be provided at Pinkerton’s BBQ and some of San Antonio’s top dog-friendly businesses.