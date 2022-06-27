Modest Mouse, Beach House to play at Tech Port this fall

The indie-rock and dream-pop groups will be stopping by San Antonio in September, hot off the heels of new albums.

SAN ANTONIO — Two more shows have been added to the Tech Port Center + Arena's inaugural-season calendar, bringing dream-pop duo Beach House and indie-rock giants Modest Mouse to San Antonio's south side later this year.

September 3 will see Modest House taking over the arena; tickets start at $28.50 and go up to $105.50. Presale for Tobin Members is set for Wednesday at 10 a.m., while the general public can get tickets starting at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The Washington state group continues to churn out new music 18 years after breaking into the mainstream with their Grammy-nominated album "Good News For People Who Love Bad News." Last summer saw the release of their seventh album, "The Golden Casket," for which Modest Mouse is currently on tour.

Beach House, consisting of Victoria Legrand and Alex Scally, is preparing to hit the road to promote the release of their new album "Once Twice Melody." Tickets to their Sept. 22 show start at $31, and will go on sale to the general public Wednesday at 10 a.m., with presale scheduled for Tuesday.

The San Antonio stop is the only Texas show Beach House has announced as of now for 2022.

Among Tech Port's other upcoming concerts are Rise Against and The Used on August 2; Boyz II Men on August 12; and a hotly anticipated two-night stay by Judas Priest in November.

