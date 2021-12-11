San Antonio Auto and Truck Show returns for its 52nd year

After a 2020 hiatus due to the pandemic, the show is back at the downtown convention center.

SAN ANTONIO — Doors opened Friday at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center for the return of the San Antonio Auto and Truck Show.

It's the show's 52nd year after taking time off because of COVID.

"Its been two years since the last one and San Antonio is ready to see some cars, trucks," said Cassandra Lazenby, spokesperson for the San Antonio Auto and Truck Show.

For many the cars from The Vault were the ones that caught the eyes. Like a Purple Viper ACR with 2000 horsepower. Price tag...$325,000!

How about a 2003 Lamborghini?

Lazenby told us, "I got in it. It is a little low. It was easier to get in than it was to get out."

Price tag...$150,000. As for a new one...that'll set you back $350,000!

The Ferrari Kid Ferrari is also on site, but there's no getting into this one. It's full of multicolored balls to give attendees a chance to win a special prize.

"People get to guess how many balls are inside of there for a chance to win a $200 gift card, a lunch, and a ride in the Ferrari," Lazenby said.

There's another (without balls) right next to it. A 488 Spyder, price tag: $400,000.

But for many the Corvette display will catch the eyes. It includes the most expensive car in the building. A first-generation Corvette with an engine that purrs. Price tag: $2.5 million.