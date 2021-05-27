Rooftop Cinema Club reopens for the summer as The Drive-In at La Cantera

Opening weekend June 10 will feature “Godzilla vs. Kong,” “Mortal Kombat,” “Tom & Jerry,” “Raya and the Last Dragon,” and other movies both new and classic.

SAN ANTONIO — Rooftop Cinema Club at Six Flags Fiesta Texas is reopening for the summer with new movies, upgraded amenities, and a name change.

The Drive-In at La Cantera will open on June 10, and the first weekend for the summer will feature Godzilla vs. Kong,” “Mortal Kombat,” “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World,” “Raya and the Last Dragon,” and other movies both new and classic.

“We’re so excited to be back in the Alamo City in time for summer with the elevated outdoor cinema experience Rooftop is known for,” said Gerry Cottle, the owner and founder of Rooftop Cinema Club. “We made upgrades throughout the venue. Everything from our movie lineup to our viewing experience to our larger screen, even how you listen to the movie. It’s going to be a memorable drive-in movie season.”

Drive-in theaters made a bit of a comeback due to social distancing during the pandemic, and this one will offer a tailgate experience with places to set up seats outside your car.

The screen is bigger, the projector has been upgraded so that it can handle newer movies, and there's a new option to listen to the movie through an app in addition to the FM radio.