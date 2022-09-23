Rockin' K Farms reveals their 2022 corn maze design... and it's very Texas!

A trip to the farm has become a South Texas tradition. There are pumpkin patches, hay rides, yard games, food and of course, the iconic corn maze.

ROBSTOWN, Texas — It's Fall, y'all! Though the temperatures may not be giving off the Autumn vibes... Rockin' K Farms is here to get you in the mood of the season.

A trip to the farm has become a South Texas tradition. There are pumpkin patches, hay rides, yard games, food and of course, the iconic corn maze.

The farm revealed their 2022 corn maze design on Friday and it is very Texas! Take a look:

The maze is in the shape of Texas with a cowboy hat, cowboy boots and "God Bless Texas" written in the middle.

A Look at Former Maze Designs

Rockin' K Farms always comes through with the amazing maze designs.

In 2019, the corn maze was the Corpus Christi Hooks logo.

One of our favorites? Whataburger from 2016.

Opening day is Saturday. Gates will open at 11 a.m.

For more information and ticket info, visit their website here.

