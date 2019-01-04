SAN ANTONIO — River Street Sweets • Savannah’s Candy Kitchen opens Thursday, April 4, at the Shops at Rivercenter.

The classic candy shop started in Savannah, Georgia in 1973. The shop offers Southern confections, World Famous Pralines®, handmade chocolate Loggerheads, homemade ice cream, gelato and much more.

The shop will have a ribbon cutting ceremony with giveaways and free samples beginning at 12:00 pm Thursday.

“We’ve seen time and again that our Southern confections, family-friendly atmosphere and old-fashioned approach to candy making appeals to people nationwide,” said Jennifer Strickland, co-founder and co-CEO. “We’re confident the people of San Antonio will fall in love with our historic brand and we’re excited to bring it to Texas.”