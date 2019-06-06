SAN ANTONIO — Citing issues in the availability of top-tier acts, the Bud Light River City Rockfest has announced the cancellation of this year's festival.

River City Rockfest will return in September 2020, festival organizers say, for which planning has already begun.

“Planning is underway so stay tuned on all of our channels as we get rolling on River City Rockfest 2020,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment Senior Vice President Tammy Turner said in a press release issued Thursday.

The festival says that in its six-year history, River City Rockfest's goal has been to bring premier music acts to San Antonio; it was something the festival was unable to do for 2019, leaving this year's lineup of bands incomplete.