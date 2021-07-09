Revamped 'CBS Mornings' premieres live Tuesday from Times Square

The program is scheduled to air starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7.

NEW YORK — Live from a new studio Tuesday, CBS News is launching "CBS Mornings." The revamped morning news program will air starting at 7 a.m.

The show will be co-hosted by Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil and the newest member of the team, ex-NFL player Nate Burleson who is an Emmy Award-winning sports analyst.

Viewers can expect to hear the iconic trumpet music as "CBS Mornings" continues to air "hard news and smart conversation in the 7 a.m. hour, while expanding feature reporting during the 8 a.m. hour."

The program will also expand feature reporting, with profiles of chefs, musicians, authors and actors, as well as travel stories.

"We’re adding a little bit of CBS SUNDAY MORNING – every morning – on CBS MORNINGS."

.@nateburleson gives us a behind-the-scenes look at his last day at @gmfb and looks ahead to his new job with @CBSMornings 🤗 pic.twitter.com/RX8x9RSAyZ — NFL Canada (@NFLCanada) September 6, 2021

Anthony Mason, who previously co-anchored "CBS This Morning," will contribute arts and culture stories while Vlad Duthiers is set to continue his "What to Watch" segment.

"This is an exciting new chapter for 'CBS Saturday Morning.' We are looking forward to taking the broadcast to the next level with a new, fresh look," Executive Producer Brian Applegate said.

"CBS Saturday Morning" co-hosts Jeff Glor, Dana Jacobson and Michelle Miller will begin broadcasting from the new Times Square studio on September 18. The top-rated "CBS Sunday Morning" will continue with Jane Pauley as host.