SAN ANTONIO — The Phantom Room. the popular St. Mary's Strip bar that reopened nine months ago after a fire shut it down in 2016, is closing its doors once again.

The bar posted the announcement to their Facebook page Saturday, saying that decision to close came after "long conversations and strategic consideration."

The Phantom Room's last day of operation is August 11, which the club will mark with a "huge going away party" featuring live music from 3 PM until 2 PM.

Another celebration of The Phantom Room will take place the following week at El Ojo.

In November 2016, a fire broke out at the club. Large flames were visible from a block away as firefighters battled for more than an hour to control the blaze.

The building was deemed a total loss by firefighters, who also determined that arson was not the cause of the fire.

The Phantom Room reopened in November of 2017, almost exactly one year after the devastating fire in 2016.

