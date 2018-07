SAN ANTONIO - Several of rapper Pusha T's upcoming concert dates have been listed on Ticketmaster.com as canceled, including the planned Aug. 27 show at the Aztec Theatre.

Ticketmaster now lists canceled tour dates in St. Louis, Grand Rapids, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Maryland, South Carolina, Charlotte and Dallas.

The tour was set to promote his latest album Daytona.

A post shared by Pusha T (@kingpush) on Jun 30, 2018 at 3:43pm PDT

Pusha T has also made headlines over his ongoing feud with Drake.

