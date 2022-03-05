Reba announces tour with stop in Austin

The country star will perform at the Moody Center on Oct. 28.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — If you "Fancy" a Friday night filled with country hits, look no further than Reba McEntire's Oct. 28 concert in Austin.

The country music legend will perform at the Moody Center on the University of Texas at Austin campus alongside guest Terri Clark. The Austin concert is just one of many stops on her Reba Live in Concert tour.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. with a venue presale on Thursday at 10 a.m.

67-year-old Reba, an Oklahoma native, boasts a four-year win of the County Music Award's Female Vocalist of the Year Award from 1984 to 1987. She's known for songs such as "Does He Love You," "I'm a Survivor" and "Consider Me Gone."