Navigating life with quadruplets: Mom with viral TikTok gender reveal shares life-changing moments

A mom whose viral TikTok gender reveal tells us what it’s like going from having one child to finding out she was pregnant with four more in a year.

TAMPA, Fla. — One child can be a handful but imagine going from having one baby to finding out you are pregnant with four more in just a year. That’s the story of Raquel Tolver and her Air Force veteran husband Darius.

The Tampa Bay area family’s gender reveal for their quadruplets went viral on TikTok.

The babies' original due date was supposed to be June 27, 2023, but they were born in March and have been in the NICU at Tampa General Hospital since.

The Tolvers already have a 2-and-a-half-year-old son named Dreyson. They wanted a sibling for Dreyson and got the surprise of a lifetime.

“In case you didn’t pick up on the four boxes, there are four boxes, because we are having four babies," Raquel said in the viral video.

As Raquel's viral gender reveal continued to get views online, she and her husband were trying to come to grips with the reality of having quadruplets. If you asked Tolver a couple of years ago, she’d tell you she likes dogs more than she like kids. She already has five dogs and says clearly God had other plans.

“I wasn't like, oh, I can't wait to have kids. I wasn't opposed to it either. It was more of like, you know if it happens, great. If it doesn't happen, that’s okay too,” Tolver said. “My husband has always wanted to be a father."

Getting pregnant for the couple was a challenge. After a year of trying, during the height of the pandemic, the Tolvers had a baby boy.

“We were the first on both sides of our families to bring a grandkid to the house,” Tolver said.

Knowing how hard it was to conceive they decided to try soon after for a sibling.

“Our chances of getting pregnant was less than 10%. The day we went to the appointment, the doctor said, 'I just want you to know, don't be disappointed.'”

Against the odds, they found out they were pregnant with quadruplets.

“I was freaking out,” Tolver said. “I was in complete shock. I was just like — 'how does this happen.'”

Raquel quickly learned she had to ask fast. Not many OBGYNs take on moms of quadruplets because of the risks. After a lot of research and many calls, at 10 weeks pregnant with her quadruplets, Tolver was paired with Julie Johnson, a Perinatal Nurse Navigator at Tampa General.

“I was at all of our appointments with her. That constant face so that she always knew that she could count on me,” Johnson said.

As the checkups continued Tolver was told the likelihood of all babies surviving was slim. But she made a connection with a resident doctor, Claudio Schenone at TGH who gave her hope. Dr. Schenone is a Maternal Field of Medicine Fellow at USF Health at Tampa General.

“That led to a lot of conversations, daily conversations, daily decisions that she had to make," Schenone said. "We were sort of like the facilitators of that process to make sure that we met her needs and her desires, and along that process, that relationship just kind of builds up and you build trust that way.”

As the babies grew, Raquel learned she’d have to deliver them three months early. When it was go time, she was adamant that the people who guided her through were in the delivery room.

“I refused to give birth until Dr. Schenone was here,” Tolver said. “Thankfully, he was able to get here.”

“I was at home and I just drove over,” Schenone said. “Even though we had people there ready to do it, I knew that it was very important to her that I was there.”

It was an experience like no other. Tolver said there were dozens of doctors in the delivery room.

“There had to be five doctors per baby and there's four babies. So that's already 20 people just for the babies.”

Born at 26 weeks, three boys and a girl — Byson, Amaya, Royce and Denzel — came into the world. The quadruplets spent Easter and Mother’s Day in the NICU.

Even though the odds were against them, Royce is now home. The others are expected to join him soon. The Tolvers plan to throw a big welcome home party for their arrival.

Now the challenge is figuring out life outside of the hospital and getting four of everything. Tolver says even though they’ve received many items, they still need more. This is the link to their baby registry with items they still need.