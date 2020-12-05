Raising Cane's teams up with Snoop Dogg, Shaq to host Facebook Live Virtual Graduation Party

TEXAS, USA — Raising Cane’s teamed up with Snoop Dogg (DJ Snoopadelic) and Shaquille O’Neal (DJ Diesel) will host a Virtual Graduation Party for high school and college seniors across the nation on Facebook Live @RaisingCanesChickenFingers on May 15 at 8 p.m.

Throughout the week, high schools and colleges from coast to coast that have formed special partnerships with Raising Cane’s will each receive customized “Congrats Seniors!” videos that will feature one of three major pro football stars including Houston Texans Quarterback Deshaun Watson, Atlanta Falcons Running Back Todd Gurley and Arizona Cardinals Wide Receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

“Our partnerships with high schools and colleges in Communities across the country are some of our most cherished relationships, so we weren’t about to let their seniors move on without a proper celebration,” Raising Cane’s Founder & CEO Todd Graves said. “We knew we had to step up and do something special for the Class of 2020, and I immediately thought of my friends Snoop and Shaq. This graduation celebration is going to be epic!”