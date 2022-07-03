Port Aransas named one of the best beaches in the country; only Texas beach on the list

Tripadvisor released their 2022 Travelers' Choice Best of the Best, and Port Aransas made the grade! It was the only Texas beach to make the list.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Port Aransas has been named one of the top 25 beaches in the United States according to Trip Advisor's 2022 "Travelers' Choice - Best of the Best." This Coastal Bend town secured the number 20 spot!

Among destinations such as Hawaii, California and Florida, Port Aransas was the only beach selected in Texas. It's known for signature events like the Texas SandFest: the largest sand sculpture competition in the country.

Port Aransas also hosts the annual Whooping Crane Festival, celebrating the world's last naturally occurring population of whooping cranes.

Travelers visiting the beach can enjoy their time camping out on the sand, dining at one of many local restaurants, or fishing off the nearby jetty. It's just one of the many places that make the Coastal Bend special.

